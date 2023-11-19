loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Purchases $33,200.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,790.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Frank Martell acquired 5,207 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $8,122.92.

On Thursday, September 14th, Frank Martell acquired 15,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,950.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Frank Martell acquired 12,051 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,102.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Frank Martell acquired 12,949 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,639.02.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on loanDepot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,391 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 362,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 674,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 147,198 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.