Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Lowered to C$170.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on L. Desjardins set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$141.93.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

TSE L opened at C$121.76 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$110.00 and a 52-week high of C$129.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.