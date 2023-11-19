LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43), reports. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million.

LQR House Stock Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ:LQR opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29. LQR House has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LQR House in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Insider Activity at LQR House

In related news, CEO Sean Dollinger bought 86,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,028,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

