LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on December 4th

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 51.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

