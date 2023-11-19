LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on December 4th

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.
LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 51.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
Shares of LYB opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on LYB. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LYB
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.