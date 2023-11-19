Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.95 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.88-$3.13 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of M opened at $14.44 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Citigroup cut their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macy’s by 171.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

