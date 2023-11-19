Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.95 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.88-$3.13 EPS.
Macy’s Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of M opened at $14.44 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Citigroup cut their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macy’s by 171.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
