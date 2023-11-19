Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,115 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $117,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,212,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Model N alerts:

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50.

Model N Price Performance

Model N stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $904.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.76. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Model N

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.