Mark Campbell Winmill Buys 7,200 Shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELFGet Free Report) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,241.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Global Self Storage Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.21. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 16,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

