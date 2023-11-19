MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.25) by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $721,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 782,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,993.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

