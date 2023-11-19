Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 758,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $733,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 132.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $110.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

