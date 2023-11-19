Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,046,000 after purchasing an additional 661,364 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7921 per share. This is an increase from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

