Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 207 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,208,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,044,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,377,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

