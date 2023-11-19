Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $71.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

