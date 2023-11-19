Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,938,000. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 68,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $63.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $75.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.