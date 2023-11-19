Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.