Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,526 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 515,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JOYY by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after buying an additional 751,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd lifted its position in JOYY by 4.4% in the first quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 1,011,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on YY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Performance

YY opened at $41.58 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.10. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $547.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.69 million. Research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. JOYY’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Stories

