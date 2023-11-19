Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,200 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

