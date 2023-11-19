Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 400 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $235.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

