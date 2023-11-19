Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $106,000 in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after purchasing an additional 480,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 300,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 212,560 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $77.35 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

