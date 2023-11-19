Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $111,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

