Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $125,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 452 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $282.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

