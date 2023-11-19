Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $142,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a market cap of $316.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

