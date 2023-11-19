Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $49,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

