Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $49,000 in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IGF stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

