Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 427 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.94.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of A stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

