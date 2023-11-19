Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $61,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

