Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

