Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital by 20,486.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $18.76.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.40%.

(Free Report)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.