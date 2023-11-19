Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $12.32 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

