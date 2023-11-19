Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 40.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.8 %

TTEK opened at $165.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.09. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

