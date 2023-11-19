Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LGI Homes by 337.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average is $118.15. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

