Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,364 iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,217,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $38.78 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

