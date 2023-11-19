Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 730 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

