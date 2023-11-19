Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $165,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,321 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $11,024,640,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $16.41 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

