Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $47,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,179,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,669,000 after purchasing an additional 158,801 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $730,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Comerica by 20.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Trading Up 2.0 %

CMA opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $77.34.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

