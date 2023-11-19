Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $47,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $212.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.39.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

