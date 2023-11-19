Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $74,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $49.33 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

