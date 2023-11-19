Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCQ stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.0576 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

