Metro Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRU. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Metro from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.14.

Metro Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:MRU opened at C$70.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a 1-year low of C$68.14 and a 1-year high of C$78.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$71.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.19. The firm has a market cap of C$16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Metro Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Metro’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

