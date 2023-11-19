Michael E. Diamond Sells 3,000 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.12 million, a PE ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Stories

