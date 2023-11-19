Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Duolingo worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Duolingo by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $6,393,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $211.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.54. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $223.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 15,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,140.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,821,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,798 shares of company stock valued at $72,789,121. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.