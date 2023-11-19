Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,363 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 124,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Zillow Group stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

