MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Short Interest Update

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 74,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,297,644.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,409,921.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,643,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,304,000 after acquiring an additional 580,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.49. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $63.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLTX

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.