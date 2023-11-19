Morgan Stanley Trims AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Target Price to $6.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered AirSculpt Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

NASDAQ AIRS opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.36 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $13,910,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 169,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

