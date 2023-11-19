Mossytree Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vacasa Trading Down 2.3 %

Vacasa stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a market cap of $171.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCSA shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vacasa from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter worth $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.