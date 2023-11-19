MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $105.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 124,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 95,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM stock opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

