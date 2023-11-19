Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$17.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTL shares. TD Securities raised shares of Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

TSE MTL opened at C$13.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.63. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 17.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.4299163 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

