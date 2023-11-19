MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 149,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

MultiMetaVerse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMV opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29. MultiMetaVerse has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

About MultiMetaVerse

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited operates as an animation and entertainment company in the People's Republic of China. It offers a product portfolio, including animated content, comic books, short videos, collectibles, stationery, consumer products, and mobile games under the Aotu World brand, as well as action figures, stuffed dolls, apparel, costumes, trading cards, and other collectibles and functional items.

