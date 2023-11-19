Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $48.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

