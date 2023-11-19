MYCELX Technologies’ (MYX) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on the stock.
MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance
MYX stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.74) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The firm has a market cap of £13.90 million, a PE ratio of -605.00 and a beta of 1.04. MYCELX Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.90 ($0.96).
MYCELX Technologies Company Profile
