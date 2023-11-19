MYCELX Technologies’ (MYX) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on the stock.

MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance

MYX stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.74) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The firm has a market cap of £13.90 million, a PE ratio of -605.00 and a beta of 1.04. MYCELX Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.90 ($0.96).

Get MYCELX Technologies alerts:

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.