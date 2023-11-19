National Bank Financial Weighs in on American Lithium Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of American Lithium in a report released on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$7.10 to C$4.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LI

American Lithium Stock Performance

American Lithium stock opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.40. American Lithium has a 52-week low of C$1.39 and a 52-week high of C$4.90.

American Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.